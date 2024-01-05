In the upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Matthew Phillips to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Phillips has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 116 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 11:51 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 7:29 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:59 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:25 Away L 5-1 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 2:44 Away L 4-3 SO 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:40 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.