Should you wager on Max Pacioretty to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Max Pacioretty score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Pacioretty 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In two of five games last season, Pacioretty scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • He did not face the Hurricanes last season.
  • He posted one goal (with no assists) on the power play.
  • Pacioretty averaged 2.3 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 18.8%.

Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
  • The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

