Will Max Pacioretty Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 5?
Should you wager on Max Pacioretty to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Max Pacioretty score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Pacioretty 2022-23 stats and insights
- In two of five games last season, Pacioretty scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He did not face the Hurricanes last season.
- He posted one goal (with no assists) on the power play.
- Pacioretty averaged 2.3 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 18.8%.
Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
- The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
