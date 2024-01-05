Will Nick Jensen Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 5?
Should you bet on Nick Jensen to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jensen stats and insights
- Jensen is yet to score through 36 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in one game (zero shots).
- Jensen has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jensen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|22:53
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:01
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.