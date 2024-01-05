Norfolk, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Norfolk, Virginia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norfolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Petersburg High School at Lake Taylor High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at North Cobb Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.