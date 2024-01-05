Rappahannock, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Rappahannock, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Rappahannock, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Strasburg High School at Rappahannock County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Washington, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
