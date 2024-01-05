If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Roanoke, Virginia today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roanoke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Seton School at North Cross High School

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on January 5

3:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA Conference: VISAA Division 2

VISAA Division 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Roanoke Valley Christian School at Westover Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Danville, VA

Danville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lord Botetourt High School at William Byrd High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Vinton, VA

Vinton, VA Conference: Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

William Fleming High School at Northside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA Conference: Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Blacksburg High School at Cave Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA Conference: River Ridge

River Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Hidden Valley High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke