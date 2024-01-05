If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Rockingham, Virginia, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Rockingham, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Broadway High School at Staunton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Staunton, VA

Staunton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

William Monroe High School at East Rockingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Elkton, VA

Elkton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Spotswood High School at Rockbridge County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Lexington, VA

Lexington, VA Conference: Valley

Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Turner Ashby High School at Harrisonburg High School