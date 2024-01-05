The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tom Wilson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

  • Wilson has scored in nine of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (two shots).
  • Wilson has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Wilson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 18:45 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 18:56 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:13 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:06 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:19 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:26 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:12 Away L 3-1

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

