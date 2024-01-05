Tyus Jones will hope to make a difference for the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Jones posted nine points in a 140-101 loss against the Cavaliers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jones' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.5 15.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.5 Assists 5.5 5.4 6.7 PRA -- 20.9 25.9 PR -- 15.5 19.2 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.3



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Jones is responsible for attempting 10.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

He's put up 3.5 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.4. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the ninth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 112.1 points per contest.

Conceding 42.6 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

The Cavaliers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 24.7 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are 10th in the league, conceding 12.1 makes per game.

Tyus Jones vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 21 9 2 2 1 1 1

