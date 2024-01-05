Friday's contest between the Monmouth Hawks (7-4) and William & Mary Tribe (4-7) matching up at OceanFirst Bank Center has a projected final score of 65-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Monmouth, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 5.

The Tribe are coming off of a 76-43 loss to Virginia Tech in their most recent outing on Thursday.

William & Mary vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

William & Mary vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 65, William & Mary 58

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

The Tribe defeated the Florida International Panthers in a 59-57 win on November 26. It was their signature win of the season.

William & Mary has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (three).

The Hawks have tied for the 90th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

William & Mary 2023-24 Best Wins

59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 200) on November 26

63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 323) on November 24

86-49 at home over Longwood (No. 348) on December 17

81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 350) on December 3

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 16.5 PTS, 47.1 FG%

16.5 PTS, 47.1 FG% Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) Kayla Rolph: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Cassidy Geddes: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Kayla Beckwith: 4.5 PTS, 46.5 FG%

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe's -33 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.2 points per game (232nd in college basketball) while giving up 66.2 per outing (228th in college basketball).

The Tribe average 68.4 points per game at home, and 58.0 on the road.

At home, William & Mary gives up 66.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 68.2.

