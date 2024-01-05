How to Watch the William & Mary vs. Monmouth Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Monmouth Hawks (7-4) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the William & Mary Tribe (4-7) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at OceanFirst Bank Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
William & Mary vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison
- The Tribe score an average of 63.2 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 55.6 the Hawks give up.
- When it scores more than 55.6 points, William & Mary is 4-4.
- Monmouth's record is 6-4 when it allows fewer than 63.2 points.
- The Hawks score only 2.3 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Tribe give up (66.2).
- When Monmouth puts up more than 66.2 points, it is 5-0.
- When William & Mary gives up fewer than 63.9 points, it is 4-0.
- This year the Hawks are shooting 40.2% from the field, only 0.7% higher than Tribe concede.
William & Mary Leaders
- Nylah Young: 16.5 PTS, 47.1 FG%
- Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)
- Kayla Rolph: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Cassidy Geddes: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
- Kayla Beckwith: 4.5 PTS, 46.5 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
William & Mary Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ JMU
|L 75-56
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/17/2023
|Longwood
|W 86-49
|Kaplan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 76-43
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/5/2024
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|1/12/2024
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Kaplan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.