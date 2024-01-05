The Monmouth Hawks (7-4) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the William & Mary Tribe (4-7) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at OceanFirst Bank Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: NBC Sports Networks

William & Mary vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison

The Tribe score an average of 63.2 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 55.6 the Hawks give up.

When it scores more than 55.6 points, William & Mary is 4-4.

Monmouth's record is 6-4 when it allows fewer than 63.2 points.

The Hawks score only 2.3 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Tribe give up (66.2).

When Monmouth puts up more than 66.2 points, it is 5-0.

When William & Mary gives up fewer than 63.9 points, it is 4-0.

This year the Hawks are shooting 40.2% from the field, only 0.7% higher than Tribe concede.

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 16.5 PTS, 47.1 FG%

16.5 PTS, 47.1 FG% Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) Kayla Rolph: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Cassidy Geddes: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Kayla Beckwith: 4.5 PTS, 46.5 FG%

