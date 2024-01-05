The Washington Wizards (6-27), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT2.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Wizards vs. Cavaliers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT2

BSOH and MNMT2 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 113.1 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 112.1 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a +36 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards' -342 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 116.2 points per game (11th in NBA) while allowing 126.6 per outing (30th in league).

The teams combine to score 229.3 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 238.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Cleveland has compiled an 18-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington has put together a 16-17-0 record against the spread this year.

Wizards and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Cavaliers +5000 +2500 -

