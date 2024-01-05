Wizards vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) face the Washington Wizards (6-27) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT2. The matchup's over/under is set at 239.5.
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and MNMT2
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-10.5
|239.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 20 games this season that ended with a combined score over 239.5 points.
- Washington's matchups this season have a 242.8-point average over/under, 3.3 more points than this game's total.
- Washington's ATS record is 16-17-0 this year.
- The Wizards have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win five times (16.1%) in those contests.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +375 or more on the moneyline this season in seven games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 21.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Wizards Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Cavaliers vs Wizards Prediction
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|8
|23.5%
|113.1
|229.3
|112.1
|238.7
|224.1
|Wizards
|20
|60.6%
|116.2
|229.3
|126.6
|238.7
|240.1
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Wizards have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.
- Washington has performed better against the spread away (11-8-0) than at home (5-9-0) this season.
- The Wizards score only 4.1 more points per game (116.2) than the Cavaliers give up (112.1).
- When it scores more than 112.1 points, Washington is 13-9 against the spread and 5-17 overall.
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|16-17
|5-4
|20-13
|Cavaliers
|18-16
|0-1
|18-16
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|116.2
|113.1
|11
|21
|13-9
|4-0
|5-17
|4-0
|126.6
|112.1
|30
|9
|5-1
|14-7
|3-3
|16-5
