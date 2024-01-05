The Washington Wizards (6-27) battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 5, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (46.1%).

Washington has compiled a 5-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 11th.

The Wizards average only 4.1 more points per game (116.2) than the Cavaliers allow (112.1).

Washington is 5-17 when it scores more than 112.1 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Wizards are putting up more points at home (116.6 per game) than away (115.9). But they are also conceding more at home (126.6) than on the road (126.5).

The Wizards pick up 2.6 more assists per game at home (29) than away (26.4).

Wizards Injuries