Top Player Prop Bets for Wizards vs. Cavaliers on January 5, 2024
Player prop betting options for Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Washington Wizards matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: +114)
|3.5 (Over: -120)
|2.5 (Over: -139)
- Kuzma is averaging 22.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 more than Friday's prop total.
- He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).
- Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Kuzma averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Friday (2.5).
Tyus Jones Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: -143)
|5.5 (Over: -130)
|1.5 (Over: +100)
- The 12.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Friday is the same as his season scoring average.
- He has collected 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (2.5).
- Jones has averaged 5.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).
- Jones has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Friday.
Deni Avdija Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|11.5 (Over: -128)
|6.5 (Over: +112)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
|1.5 (Over: +180)
- Friday's points prop for Deni Avdija is 11.5. That is the same as his scoring average.
- He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.
- Avdija has averaged 3.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Friday.
- He makes 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: +100)
|6.5 (Over: -141)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
- Friday's over/under for Mitchell is 30.5 points. That is 2.8 more than his season average of 27.7.
- He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (5.6) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).
- Mitchell's season-long assist average -- 5.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Mitchell has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
Jarrett Allen Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: -143)
|5.5 (Over: -130)
|1.5 (Over: +100)
- Friday's over/under for Jarrett Allen is 18.5. That is 4.1 more than his season average.
- His rebounding average -- 9.7 per game -- is 3.8 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (13.5).
- Allen's assists average -- 3.0 -- is 1.5 lower than Friday's prop bet.
