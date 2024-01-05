Player prop betting options for Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Washington Wizards matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

  • Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -139)
  • Kuzma is averaging 22.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 more than Friday's prop total.
  • He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).
  • Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Kuzma averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +100)
  • The 12.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Friday is the same as his season scoring average.
  • He has collected 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (2.5).
  • Jones has averaged 5.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).
  • Jones has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
11.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +180)
  • Friday's points prop for Deni Avdija is 11.5. That is the same as his scoring average.
  • He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.
  • Avdija has averaged 3.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Friday.
  • He makes 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -114)
  • Friday's over/under for Mitchell is 30.5 points. That is 2.8 more than his season average of 27.7.
  • He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (5.6) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).
  • Mitchell's season-long assist average -- 5.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Mitchell has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +100)
  • Friday's over/under for Jarrett Allen is 18.5. That is 4.1 more than his season average.
  • His rebounding average -- 9.7 per game -- is 3.8 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (13.5).
  • Allen's assists average -- 3.0 -- is 1.5 lower than Friday's prop bet.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.