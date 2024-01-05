Player prop betting options for Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Washington Wizards matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT2

BSOH and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Kuzma is averaging 22.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 more than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Kuzma averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +100)

The 12.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Friday is the same as his season scoring average.

He has collected 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 5.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Jones has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +180)

Friday's points prop for Deni Avdija is 11.5. That is the same as his scoring average.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.

Avdija has averaged 3.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He makes 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Friday's over/under for Mitchell is 30.5 points. That is 2.8 more than his season average of 27.7.

He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (5.6) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Mitchell's season-long assist average -- 5.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Mitchell has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +100)

Friday's over/under for Jarrett Allen is 18.5. That is 4.1 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 9.7 per game -- is 3.8 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (13.5).

Allen's assists average -- 3.0 -- is 1.5 lower than Friday's prop bet.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.