York, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In York, Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
York, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lafayette High School at Tabb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grafton High School at York High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
