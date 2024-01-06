ACC Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ACC teams will hit the court in seven games on Saturday in college basketball action. That includes the North Carolina Tar Heels squaring off against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
ACC Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Pittsburgh Panthers at Louisville Cardinals
|12:00 PM ET
|Univision (Live stream on Fubo)
|North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers
|12:00 PM ET
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Virginia Cavaliers at NC State Wolfpack
|2:00 PM ET
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Miami Hurricanes at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|2:15 PM ET
|Univision (Live stream on Fubo)
|Virginia Tech Hokies at Florida State Seminoles
|4:00 PM ET
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Boston College Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|4:00 PM ET
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Duke Blue Devils at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|6:00 PM ET
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow ACC games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.