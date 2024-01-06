The Washington Wizards, with Bilal Coulibaly, face off versus the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coulibaly totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 114-90 loss against the Cavaliers.

We're going to examine Coulibaly's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bilal Coulibaly Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.6 6.6 Rebounds -- 4.2 4.2 Assists -- 1.8 1.9 PRA -- 14.6 12.7 PR -- 12.8 10.8 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Coulibaly's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bilal Coulibaly Insights vs. the Knicks

Coulibaly is responsible for attempting 7.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.5 per game.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Coulibaly's opponents, the Knicks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.3 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Knicks have given up 112.7 points per contest, which is 12th-best in the NBA.

The Knicks concede 40.6 rebounds per game, ranking second in the NBA.

Conceding 25.8 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are 17th in the league, giving up 13.3 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bilal Coulibaly vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 31 6 3 4 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.