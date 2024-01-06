Charlottesville, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Charlottesville, Virginia today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Charlottesville, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Kent High School at Charlottesville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
