Daniel Gafford and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be matching up versus the New York Knicks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Gafford put up four points in his most recent game, which ended in a 114-90 loss versus the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll break down Gafford's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.6 12.0 Rebounds 6.5 7.5 7.8 Assists -- 1.5 1.1 PRA -- 19.6 20.9 PR -- 18.1 19.8



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 6.4% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.4 per contest.

Gafford's opponents, the Knicks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.3 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 112.7 points per contest.

On the glass, the Knicks have given up 40.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them second in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 11th in the league, giving up 25.8 per game.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 28 10 7 0 0 0 1

