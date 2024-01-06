What are George Mason's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How George Mason ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 2-0 NR NR 45

George Mason's best wins

George Mason notched its best win of the season on November 15, when it claimed a 90-83 victory over the Cornell Big Red, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in the RPI. Against Cornell, Ronald Polite led the team by putting up 16 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

72-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 112/RPI) on November 6

86-77 on the road over Toledo (No. 124/RPI) on December 2

79-67 at home over Saint Louis (No. 150/RPI) on January 6

69-66 on the road over Tulane (No. 173/RPI) on December 22

73-71 over South Dakota State (No. 184/RPI) on November 20

George Mason's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Patriots are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Based on the RPI, George Mason has five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, George Mason has been handed the 198th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Patriots have 16 games left on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of George Mason's 16 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

George Mason's next game

Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. VCU Rams

George Mason Patriots vs. VCU Rams Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

