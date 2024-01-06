If you're looking for bracketology analysis of George Mason and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How George Mason ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 2-1 NR NR 57

George Mason's best wins

George Mason defeated the No. 117-ranked (according to the RPI) Towson Tigers, 83-76, on December 22, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Ta'Viyanna Habib was the top scorer in the signature win over Towson, putting up 20 points with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on November 12

84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 132/RPI) on November 9

101-75 on the road over Duquesne (No. 185/RPI) on January 7

70-38 on the road over Coppin State (No. 243/RPI) on November 26

60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 248/RPI) on November 15

George Mason's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, the Patriots have two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Patriots are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most victories.

Schedule insights

George Mason faces the 228th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Patriots' 15 remaining games this year, nine are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records above .500.

Of George Mason's 15 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

George Mason's next game

Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. Davidson Wildcats

George Mason Patriots vs. Davidson Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

