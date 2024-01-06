Saturday's game between the George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10) and the Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) at EagleBank Arena has a projected final score of 76-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored George Mason squad securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: USA

USA Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 76, Saint Louis 68

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. Saint Louis

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-8.4)

George Mason (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

George Mason's record against the spread so far this season is 7-3-0, while Saint Louis' is 7-4-0. The Patriots have a 5-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Billikens have a record of 6-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, George Mason has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Saint Louis has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots outscore opponents by 10.0 points per game (scoring 75.4 points per game to rank 180th in college basketball while allowing 65.4 per outing to rank 56th in college basketball) and have a +140 scoring differential overall.

George Mason comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.2 boards. It is recording 39.2 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.0 per outing.

George Mason hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (180th in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (32nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 its opponents make while shooting 33.9% from deep.

The Patriots' 100.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 70th in college basketball, and the 87.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 112th in college basketball.

George Mason has lost the turnover battle by 3.0 turnovers per game, committing 11.9 (197th in college basketball action) while forcing 8.9 (357th in college basketball).

