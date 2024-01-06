How to Watch George Mason vs. Saint Louis on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) travel to face the George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
George Mason vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
George Mason Stats Insights
- The Patriots make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- In games George Mason shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
- The Billikens are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Patriots sit at 74th.
- The 75.4 points per game the Patriots score are the same as the Billikens allow.
- George Mason is 7-0 when scoring more than 75.8 points.
George Mason Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, George Mason is posting 5.0 more points per game (79.5) than it is when playing on the road (74.5).
- The Patriots surrender 62.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 73.0 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, George Mason has played worse at home this season, draining 7.0 treys per game with a 35.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.5 per game and a 45.9% percentage when playing on the road.
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Tulane
|W 69-66
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 94-69
|EagleBank Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ La Salle
|W 77-62
|Tom Gola Arena
|1/6/2024
|Saint Louis
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|1/9/2024
|VCU
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
