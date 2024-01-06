The Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) travel to face the George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: USA Network

George Mason Stats Insights

The Patriots make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

In games George Mason shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Billikens are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Patriots sit at 74th.

The 75.4 points per game the Patriots score are the same as the Billikens allow.

George Mason is 7-0 when scoring more than 75.8 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, George Mason is posting 5.0 more points per game (79.5) than it is when playing on the road (74.5).

The Patriots surrender 62.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 73.0 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, George Mason has played worse at home this season, draining 7.0 treys per game with a 35.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.5 per game and a 45.9% percentage when playing on the road.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule