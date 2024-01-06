The George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at EagleBank Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on USA.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the George Mason vs. Saint Louis matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia How to Watch on TV: USA

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Mason Moneyline Saint Louis Moneyline BetMGM George Mason (-9.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel George Mason (-9.5) 143.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Betting Trends

George Mason has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Patriots games have gone over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

Saint Louis has put together a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.

A total of eight Billikens games this year have gone over the point total.

