Saturday's contest features the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) and the Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) matching up at Hampton Convocation Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 71-69 victory for Campbell according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Hampton vs. Campbell Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Hampton vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 71, Hampton 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Hampton vs. Campbell

Computer Predicted Spread: Campbell (-2.2)

Campbell (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.6

Both Hampton and Campbell are 4-7-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Pirates and the Fighting Camels are 4-7-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Hampton is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 games, while Campbell has gone 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates average 77.4 points per game (126th in college basketball) while allowing 77.3 per outing (312th in college basketball). They have a +1 scoring differential overall.

Hampton is 92nd in the nation at 38.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 35.5 its opponents average.

Hampton knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (208th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Pirates average 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (238th in college basketball), and allow 92.4 points per 100 possessions (248th in college basketball).

Hampton has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 13.9 (324th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.4 (159th in college basketball).

