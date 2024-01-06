The Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) will be trying to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hampton Convocation Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Hampton vs. Campbell Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

Hampton Stats Insights

  • The Pirates are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.
  • Hampton has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Fighting Camels are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 91st.
  • The Pirates put up 77.4 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 64.8 the Fighting Camels allow.
  • Hampton is 4-7 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

  • Hampton is putting up 95.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 28.7 more points than it is averaging in away games (66.7).
  • Defensively the Pirates have been better at home this season, ceding 66.6 points per game, compared to 82.2 in away games.
  • Hampton is averaging 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 11.0% points better than it is averaging on the road (6.5 threes per game, 24.8% three-point percentage).

Hampton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Eastern Michigan L 72-69 George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/1/2024 @ Drexel L 99-65 Daskalakis Athletic Center
1/4/2024 @ Delaware L 80-53 Bob Carpenter Center
1/6/2024 Campbell - Hampton Convocation Center
1/11/2024 William & Mary - Hampton Convocation Center
1/15/2024 N.C. A&T - Hampton Convocation Center

