The Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) will be trying to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hampton Convocation Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hampton vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.

Hampton has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Fighting Camels are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 91st.

The Pirates put up 77.4 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 64.8 the Fighting Camels allow.

Hampton is 4-7 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

Hampton is putting up 95.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 28.7 more points than it is averaging in away games (66.7).

Defensively the Pirates have been better at home this season, ceding 66.6 points per game, compared to 82.2 in away games.

Hampton is averaging 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 11.0% points better than it is averaging on the road (6.5 threes per game, 24.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hampton Upcoming Schedule