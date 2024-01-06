How to Watch Hampton vs. Campbell on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) will be trying to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hampton Convocation Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Hampton vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
Hampton Stats Insights
- The Pirates are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.
- Hampton has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Fighting Camels are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 91st.
- The Pirates put up 77.4 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 64.8 the Fighting Camels allow.
- Hampton is 4-7 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Hampton Home & Away Comparison
- Hampton is putting up 95.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 28.7 more points than it is averaging in away games (66.7).
- Defensively the Pirates have been better at home this season, ceding 66.6 points per game, compared to 82.2 in away games.
- Hampton is averaging 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 11.0% points better than it is averaging on the road (6.5 threes per game, 24.8% three-point percentage).
Hampton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|L 72-69
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/1/2024
|@ Drexel
|L 99-65
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Delaware
|L 80-53
|Bob Carpenter Center
|1/6/2024
|Campbell
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|William & Mary
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|1/15/2024
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
