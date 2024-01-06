The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) will aim to stop a six-game road slide when visiting the Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hampton Convocation Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hampton vs. Campbell matchup.

Hampton vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Hampton vs. Campbell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Hampton vs. Campbell Betting Trends

Hampton has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Pirates and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 11 times this season.

Campbell has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Fighting Camels and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this year.

