James City, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in James City, Virginia today? We've got you covered.
James City, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bruton High School at Western Branch High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on January 6
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bruton High School at Western Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
