2024 NCAA Bracketology: James Madison March Madness Odds | January 8
What are James Madison's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on James Madison's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +25000
How James Madison ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|14-1
|3-1
|19
|20
|88
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
James Madison's best wins
James Madison defeated the Michigan State Spartans (No. 78-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 79-76 overtime win on November 6 -- its signature win of the season. Terrence Edwards was the top scorer in the signature victory over Michigan State, putting up 24 points with five rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 82-76 over Southern Illinois (No. 119/RPI) on November 21
- 76-73 at home over Radford (No. 132/RPI) on November 17
- 113-108 on the road over Kent State (No. 138/RPI) on November 9
- 68-61 on the road over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on January 4
- 82-65 at home over Texas State (No. 200/RPI) on December 30
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
James Madison's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0
- According to the RPI, James Madison has four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Dukes are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- James Madison faces the 23rd-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Dukes have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with seven contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- JMU's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
James Madison's next game
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes vs. South Alabama Jaguars
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming James Madison games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.