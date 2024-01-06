What are James Madison's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +25000

How James Madison ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-1 3-1 19 20 88

James Madison's best wins

James Madison defeated the Michigan State Spartans (No. 78-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 79-76 overtime win on November 6 -- its signature win of the season. Terrence Edwards was the top scorer in the signature victory over Michigan State, putting up 24 points with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

82-76 over Southern Illinois (No. 119/RPI) on November 21

76-73 at home over Radford (No. 132/RPI) on November 17

113-108 on the road over Kent State (No. 138/RPI) on November 9

68-61 on the road over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on January 4

82-65 at home over Texas State (No. 200/RPI) on December 30

James Madison's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

According to the RPI, James Madison has four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Dukes are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Schedule insights

James Madison faces the 23rd-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Dukes have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with seven contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

JMU's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

James Madison's next game

Matchup: James Madison Dukes vs. South Alabama Jaguars

James Madison Dukes vs. South Alabama Jaguars Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

