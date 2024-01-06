If you're searching for bracketology analysis of JMU and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on JMU's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How JMU ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 3-0 NR NR 78

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

JMU's best wins

JMU captured its best win of the season on November 19 by registering a 78-65 victory over the VCU Rams, a top 50 team in the RPI. Peyton McDaniel was the top scorer in the signature win over VCU, recording 19 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

78-71 on the road over Maine (No. 121/RPI) on December 17

85-79 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 123/RPI) on December 30

75-56 at home over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on December 7

77-72 at home over Louisiana (No. 148/RPI) on January 6

65-62 over Montana State (No. 151/RPI) on November 24

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

JMU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), JMU is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

The Dukes have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), JMU is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, JMU has the 98th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Dukes have 11 games left versus teams above .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

JMU has 15 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

JMU's next game

Matchup: Southern Miss Eagles vs. James Madison Dukes

Southern Miss Eagles vs. James Madison Dukes Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming JMU games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.