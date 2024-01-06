2024 NCAA Bracketology: JMU Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of JMU and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on JMU's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How JMU ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-4
|3-0
|NR
|NR
|78
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
JMU's best wins
JMU captured its best win of the season on November 19 by registering a 78-65 victory over the VCU Rams, a top 50 team in the RPI. Peyton McDaniel was the top scorer in the signature win over VCU, recording 19 points with six rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 78-71 on the road over Maine (No. 121/RPI) on December 17
- 85-79 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 123/RPI) on December 30
- 75-56 at home over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on December 7
- 77-72 at home over Louisiana (No. 148/RPI) on January 6
- 65-62 over Montana State (No. 151/RPI) on November 24
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
JMU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), JMU is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.
- The Dukes have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), JMU is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, JMU has the 98th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Dukes have 11 games left versus teams above .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- JMU has 15 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
JMU's next game
- Matchup: Southern Miss Eagles vs. James Madison Dukes
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming JMU games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.