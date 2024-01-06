The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to build on a 14-game winning stretch when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

James Madison Stats Insights

The Dukes are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

James Madison is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Dukes are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 153rd.

The 90.1 points per game the Dukes put up are 18.6 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (71.5).

James Madison has a 13-0 record when putting up more than 71.5 points.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

James Madison is putting up 93.8 points per game this year in home games, which is seven more points than it is averaging in road games (86.8).

When playing at home, the Dukes are allowing 10.5 fewer points per game (66.2) than in road games (76.7).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, James Madison has performed worse in home games this year, sinking 9 three-pointers per game, compared to 10 away from home. Meanwhile, it has produced a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34.9% mark away from home.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule