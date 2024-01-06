How to Watch James Madison vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to build on a 14-game winning stretch when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
James Madison vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison Stats Insights
- The Dukes are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- James Madison is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Dukes are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 153rd.
- The 90.1 points per game the Dukes put up are 18.6 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (71.5).
- James Madison has a 13-0 record when putting up more than 71.5 points.
James Madison Home & Away Comparison
- James Madison is putting up 93.8 points per game this year in home games, which is seven more points than it is averaging in road games (86.8).
- When playing at home, the Dukes are allowing 10.5 fewer points per game (66.2) than in road games (76.7).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, James Madison has performed worse in home games this year, sinking 9 three-pointers per game, compared to 10 away from home. Meanwhile, it has produced a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34.9% mark away from home.
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Morgan State
|W 89-75
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/30/2023
|Texas State
|W 82-65
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Louisiana
|W 68-61
|Cajundome
|1/6/2024
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|South Alabama
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/13/2024
|Appalachian State
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
