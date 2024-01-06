The James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Game Information

James Madison Players to Watch

  • T.J. Bickerstaff: 15.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Terrence Edwards: 17.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Michael Green III: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Freidel: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Julien Wooden: 9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Southern Miss Players to Watch

  • Victor Hart: 14.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Austin Crowley: 14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Donovan Ivory: 13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Victor Iwuakor: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Mo Arnold: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison

Southern Miss Rank Southern Miss AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank
286th 70 Points Scored 92.6 1st
151st 70 Points Allowed 72.6 225th
136th 37.6 Rebounds 40.6 44th
93rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 10.5 81st
281st 6.4 3pt Made 9.6 35th
264th 12.3 Assists 17.6 25th
206th 12 Turnovers 11.6 165th

