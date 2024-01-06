How to Watch the JMU vs. Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The James Madison Dukes (10-4) will host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
JMU vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Dukes allow their opponents to score (62.7).
- When it scores more than 62.7 points, Louisiana is 6-0.
- JMU's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 60.3 points.
- The 71.1 points per game the Dukes put up are 13.2 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (57.9).
- JMU has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 57.9 points.
- When Louisiana allows fewer than 71.1 points, it is 7-5.
- The Dukes shoot 41.7% from the field, 3% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns allow defensively.
- The Ragin' Cajuns shoot 39.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Dukes allow.
JMU Leaders
- Peyton McDaniel: 11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 33.9 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (24-for-97)
- Jamia Hazell: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)
- Kseniia Kozlova: 11.9 PTS, 60.4 FG%
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.5 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18)
- Steph Ouderkirk: 4.9 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 78-55
|Xfinity Center
|12/30/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|W 85-79
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Arkansas State
|W 64-57
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/6/2024
|Louisiana
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
