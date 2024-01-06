The New York Knicks (20-15) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-28) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena as 9.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MSG

MNMT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 123 - Wizards 113

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 9.5)

Knicks (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-10.0)

Knicks (-10.0) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.1

The Wizards (16-18-0 ATS) have covered the spread 54.3% of the time, 7.2% less often than the Knicks (19-16-0) this season.

New York covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Washington covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (40%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Washington and its opponents are more successful (58.8% of the time) than New York and its opponents (51.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 12-4, a better record than the Wizards have put up (5-27) as moneyline underdogs.

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards are 13th in the NBA in points scored (115.4 per game) and worst in points allowed (126.2).

On the glass, Washington is worst in the NBA in rebounds (39.1 per game). It is the worst in rebounds allowed (50.1 per game).

This season the Wizards are ranked ninth in the league in assists at 27.3 per game.

At 13.3 turnovers committed per game and 13.8 turnovers forced, Washington is 19th and ninth in the league, respectively.

The Wizards make 12.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 18th and 23rd, respectively, in the league.

