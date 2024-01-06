Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards take the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 114-90 loss to the Cavaliers (his previous game) Kuzma produced nine points.

Below, we break down Kuzma's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 22.4 20.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 6.0 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.7 PRA -- 32.5 30 PR -- 28.3 26.3 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.7



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 20.7% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.8 per contest.

He's attempted 6.9 threes per game, or 19.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Kuzma's opponents, the Knicks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.3 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 112.7 points per game.

Allowing 40.6 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have given up 25.8 per game, 11th in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 17th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 32 19 4 5 3 0 0

