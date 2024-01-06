Can we count on Liberty to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Liberty's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Liberty ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-5 0-1 NR NR 86

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty's best wins

Liberty picked up its best win of the season on November 10, when it grabbed a 71-59 victory over the Charlotte 49ers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 97) in the RPI. Kyle Rode, in that signature win, posted a team-leading 20 points with three rebounds and two assists. Brody Peebles also played a part with 13 points, two rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

71-61 over Vermont (No. 113/RPI) on November 19

83-66 over Wichita State (No. 120/RPI) on November 17

79-63 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 141/RPI) on December 20

88-74 over Furman (No. 230/RPI) on November 16

74-39 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 276/RPI) on December 5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Liberty's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Flames are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Liberty has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Liberty is playing the 132nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Flames have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with nine contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Glancing at Liberty's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Liberty's next game

Matchup: Liberty Flames vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Liberty Flames vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Liberty games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.