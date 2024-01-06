Liberty vs. Western Kentucky January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Liberty Flames (10-3, 0-0 CUSA) meet a fellow CUSA squad, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3, 0-0 CUSA), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Liberty Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Liberty Players to Watch
- Zach Cleveland: 10.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kyle Rode: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joseph Venzant: 6.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colin Porter: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Don McHenry: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brandon Newman: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyrone Marshall: 8.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Babacar Faye: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rodney Howard: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Western Kentucky Rank
|Western Kentucky AVG
|Liberty AVG
|Liberty Rank
|75th
|79.9
|Points Scored
|79.2
|87th
|230th
|72.8
|Points Allowed
|59.5
|8th
|24th
|41.8
|Rebounds
|37.7
|130th
|102nd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|184th
|286th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|10.8
|7th
|232nd
|12.8
|Assists
|17.5
|26th
|258th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|8.6
|9th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.