The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The matchup's point total is 143.5.

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Liberty -3.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 143.5 points four times.

The average point total in Liberty's games this season is 139.6, 3.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Flames have gone 8-3-0 ATS this season.

Liberty has been the favorite in six games this season and won five (83.3%) of those contests.

The Flames have a record of 4-1 when favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Liberty.

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 4 36.4% 78.3 158.7 61.3 134.9 137.8 Western Kentucky 5 62.5% 80.4 158.7 73.6 134.9 151.3

Additional Liberty Insights & Trends

The 78.3 points per game the Flames put up are just 4.7 more points than the Hilltoppers give up (73.6).

When Liberty scores more than 73.6 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 8-3-0 7-1 6-5-0 Western Kentucky 5-3-0 2-1 3-5-0

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Western Kentucky 19-1 Home Record 9-5 6-7 Away Record 5-9 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.8 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

