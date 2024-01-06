The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6) will look to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (5-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Liberty Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Hilltoppers put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Flames allow their opponents to score (70.5).
  • Western Kentucky has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.
  • Liberty has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.
  • The 62.4 points per game the Flames score are the same as the Hilltoppers allow.
  • Liberty has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 62.9 points.
  • Western Kentucky has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 62.4 points.
  • This year the Flames are shooting 40.2% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Hilltoppers concede.
  • The Hilltoppers make 40.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% more than the Flames' defensive field-goal percentage.

Liberty Leaders

  • Bella Smuda: 13.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 BLK, 52.5 FG%
  • Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85)
  • Asia Boone: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)
  • Jordan Hodges: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
  • Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 4.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

Liberty Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Grand Canyon W 65-52 Liberty Arena
12/29/2023 Randolph W 69-49 Liberty Arena
12/31/2023 Tennessee L 90-55 Liberty Arena
1/6/2024 Western Kentucky - Liberty Arena
1/10/2024 @ Jacksonville State - Pete Mathews Coliseum
1/13/2024 Louisiana Tech - Liberty Arena

