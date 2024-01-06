How to Watch the Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6) will look to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (5-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Liberty Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Hilltoppers put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Flames allow their opponents to score (70.5).
- Western Kentucky has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.
- Liberty has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.
- The 62.4 points per game the Flames score are the same as the Hilltoppers allow.
- Liberty has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 62.9 points.
- Western Kentucky has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 62.4 points.
- This year the Flames are shooting 40.2% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Hilltoppers concede.
- The Hilltoppers make 40.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% more than the Flames' defensive field-goal percentage.
Liberty Leaders
- Bella Smuda: 13.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 BLK, 52.5 FG%
- Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85)
- Asia Boone: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)
- Jordan Hodges: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
- Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 4.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Grand Canyon
|W 65-52
|Liberty Arena
|12/29/2023
|Randolph
|W 69-49
|Liberty Arena
|12/31/2023
|Tennessee
|L 90-55
|Liberty Arena
|1/6/2024
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Liberty Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Liberty Arena
