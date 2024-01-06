The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6) will look to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (5-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Liberty Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Hilltoppers put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Flames allow their opponents to score (70.5).

Western Kentucky has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.

Liberty has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.

The 62.4 points per game the Flames score are the same as the Hilltoppers allow.

Liberty has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 62.9 points.

Western Kentucky has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 62.4 points.

This year the Flames are shooting 40.2% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Hilltoppers concede.

The Hilltoppers make 40.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% more than the Flames' defensive field-goal percentage.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 13.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 BLK, 52.5 FG%

13.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 BLK, 52.5 FG% Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85)

11.9 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85) Asia Boone: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)

9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63) Jordan Hodges: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 4.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

