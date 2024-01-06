Saturday's contest features the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) matching up at E. A. Diddle Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 74-71 win for Liberty according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 74, Western Kentucky 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Western Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-3.0)

Liberty (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Western Kentucky has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Liberty, who is 8-3-0 ATS. The Hilltoppers are 3-5-0 and the Flames are 6-5-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the last 10 contests, Western Kentucky is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall while Liberty has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other CUSA Predictions

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames have a +254 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17 points per game. They're putting up 78.3 points per game, 99th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.3 per outing to rank 10th in college basketball.

Liberty comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. It pulls down 37.1 rebounds per game (155th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8.

Liberty makes 11 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball), 5.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.7% from deep (37th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.6%.

Liberty has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 8.5 per game (sixth in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (259th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.