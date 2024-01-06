Liberty vs. Western Kentucky: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) will try to build on a seven-game winning run when hosting the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-3.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-3.5)
|144.5
|-156
|+130
Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- Liberty has covered eight times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
- A total of five out of the Flames' 12 games this season have hit the over.
- Western Kentucky has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, four out of the Hilltoppers' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
