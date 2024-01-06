Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game between the Liberty Lady Flames (5-10) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6) at Liberty Arena is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with Liberty taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.
Their last time out, the Flames lost 90-55 to Tennessee on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Liberty 67, Western Kentucky 66
Liberty Schedule Analysis
- The Flames took down the No. 104-ranked (according to our computer rankings) James Madison Dukes, 67-53, on December 1, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Flames are 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most losses.
- The Flames have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Liberty 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-53 at home over JMU (No. 104) on December 1
- 65-52 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 105) on December 20
- 84-81 on the road over SFA (No. 145) on November 10
Liberty Leaders
- Bella Smuda: 13.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 BLK, 52.5 FG%
- Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85)
- Asia Boone: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)
- Jordan Hodges: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
- Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 4.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
Liberty Performance Insights
- The Flames are being outscored by 8.1 points per game with a -121 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.4 points per game (248th in college basketball) and allow 70.5 per outing (298th in college basketball).
- The Flames are scoring 62.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.9 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (65.6).
- When playing at home, Liberty is ceding 18.2 fewer points per game (60) than in road games (78.2).
- The Flames have been racking up 62.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 62.4 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.