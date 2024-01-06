Saturday's game between the Liberty Lady Flames (5-10) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6) at Liberty Arena is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with Liberty taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Their last time out, the Flames lost 90-55 to Tennessee on Sunday.

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 67, Western Kentucky 66

Liberty Schedule Analysis

The Flames took down the No. 104-ranked (according to our computer rankings) James Madison Dukes, 67-53, on December 1, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Flames are 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most losses.

The Flames have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).

Liberty 2023-24 Best Wins

67-53 at home over JMU (No. 104) on December 1

65-52 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 105) on December 20

84-81 on the road over SFA (No. 145) on November 10

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 13.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 BLK, 52.5 FG%

13.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 BLK, 52.5 FG% Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85)

11.9 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85) Asia Boone: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)

9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63) Jordan Hodges: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 4.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames are being outscored by 8.1 points per game with a -121 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.4 points per game (248th in college basketball) and allow 70.5 per outing (298th in college basketball).

The Flames are scoring 62.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.9 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (65.6).

When playing at home, Liberty is ceding 18.2 fewer points per game (60) than in road games (78.2).

The Flames have been racking up 62.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 62.4 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

