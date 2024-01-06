The Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) will be trying to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Longwood Stats Insights

The Lancers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.

Longwood has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Lancers are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 329th.

The 77.3 points per game the Lancers record are just 1.9 more points than the Buccaneers allow (75.4).

Longwood has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 75.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

At home, Longwood is posting 10.1 more points per game (82.4) than it is in away games (72.3).

In home games, the Lancers are surrendering 9.2 fewer points per game (58.4) than in road games (67.6).

At home, Longwood is draining 2.6 more threes per game (6.9) than in away games (4.3). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (27.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Upcoming Schedule