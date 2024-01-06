The Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) will be trying to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Longwood Stats Insights

  • The Lancers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
  • Longwood has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Lancers are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 329th.
  • The 77.3 points per game the Lancers record are just 1.9 more points than the Buccaneers allow (75.4).
  • Longwood has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 75.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Longwood is posting 10.1 more points per game (82.4) than it is in away games (72.3).
  • In home games, the Lancers are surrendering 9.2 fewer points per game (58.4) than in road games (67.6).
  • At home, Longwood is draining 2.6 more threes per game (6.9) than in away games (4.3). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (27.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ North Carolina Central L 79-70 McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/30/2023 @ Dayton L 78-69 UD Arena
1/3/2024 @ Winthrop L 68-60 Winthrop Coliseum
1/6/2024 Charleston Southern - Joan Perry Brock Center
1/11/2024 Radford - Joan Perry Brock Center
1/13/2024 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.