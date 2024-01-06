The Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) will be attempting to extend an eight-game home winning streak when taking on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Longwood vs. Charleston Southern matchup.

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Longwood Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline FanDuel Longwood (-15.5) 133.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Betting Trends

Longwood has covered eight times in 14 games with a spread this season.

In the Lancers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Charleston Southern has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing nine times.

A total of five Buccaneers games this season have gone over the point total.

