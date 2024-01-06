Saturday's game between the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10) and Longwood Lancers (2-11) going head to head at The Buc Dome has a projected final score of 73-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charleston Southern, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Lancers' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 58-53 loss to Winthrop.

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston Southern 73, Longwood 63

Longwood Schedule Analysis

The Lancers' best victory this season came against the Ohio Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 288) in our computer rankings. The Lancers brought home the 75-72 win on the road on November 29.

Longwood has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.

The Buccaneers have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Longwood Leaders

Adriana Shipp: 10.0 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

10.0 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Janay Turner: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56) Malea Brown: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Kiki McIntyre: 4.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers have been outscored by 19.5 points per game (posting 60.7 points per game, 266th in college basketball, while allowing 80.2 per contest, 352nd in college basketball) and have a -254 scoring differential.

At home, the Lancers average 66.3 points per game. On the road, they average 58.2.

At home, Longwood concedes 70.0 points per game. On the road, it allows 84.8.

