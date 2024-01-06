The Longwood Lancers (2-11) aim to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The Lancers' 60.7 points per game are 11.3 fewer points than the 72 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.

Longwood has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 72 points.

Charleston Southern has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.7 points.

The Buccaneers score 58.7 points per game, 21.5 fewer points than the 80.2 the Lancers allow.

This season the Buccaneers are shooting 38.1% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Lancers concede.

The Lancers' 35.7 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Buccaneers have given up.

Longwood Leaders

Adriana Shipp: 10 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

10 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Janay Turner: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56) Malea Brown: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Kiki McIntyre: 4.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

Longwood Schedule