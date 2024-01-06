High school basketball is on the schedule today in Newport News, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Newport News, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Woodside High School at Archbishop Carroll High School

Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on January 6

4:45 PM ET on January 6 Location: Oxon Hill, MD

Oxon Hill, MD How to Stream: Watch Here

Denbigh High School at Nansemond River High School