The matchups in a Friday NHL schedule that shouldn't be missed include the Winnipeg Jets playing the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of today's NHL action.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo) Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 ESPN+,BSSO,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo) Winnipeg Jets at Anaheim Ducks 10:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 ESPN+,BSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!