How to Watch Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) will visit the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MEAC Games
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (47.4%).
- Norfolk State is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 150th.
- The Spartans average 8.8 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Bulldogs give up (82.9).
- Norfolk State is 5-0 when it scores more than 82.9 points.
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Norfolk State is averaging 30.6 more points per game at home (94.2) than away (63.6).
- The Spartans allow 58.6 points per game at home, and 72.9 on the road.
- Norfolk State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than away (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (30.8%).
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ UTEP
|L 67-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/21/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 84-65
|Don Haskins Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Tennessee
|L 87-50
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|1/8/2024
|@ North Carolina Central
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|1/15/2024
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
