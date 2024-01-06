The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) will visit the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (47.4%).

Norfolk State is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 150th.

The Spartans average 8.8 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Bulldogs give up (82.9).

Norfolk State is 5-0 when it scores more than 82.9 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Norfolk State is averaging 30.6 more points per game at home (94.2) than away (63.6).

The Spartans allow 58.6 points per game at home, and 72.9 on the road.

Norfolk State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than away (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (30.8%).

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule