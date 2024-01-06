The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) will visit the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (47.4%).
  • Norfolk State is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 150th.
  • The Spartans average 8.8 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Bulldogs give up (82.9).
  • Norfolk State is 5-0 when it scores more than 82.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Norfolk State is averaging 30.6 more points per game at home (94.2) than away (63.6).
  • The Spartans allow 58.6 points per game at home, and 72.9 on the road.
  • Norfolk State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than away (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (30.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ UTEP L 67-65 Don Haskins Center
12/21/2023 South Dakota State W 84-65 Don Haskins Center
1/2/2024 @ Tennessee L 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
1/8/2024 @ North Carolina Central - McDougald-McLendon Arena
1/15/2024 Virginia-Lynchburg - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.